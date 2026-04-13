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Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China unveils 10 measures, aims to normalize cross-strait direct passenger flights

@China Times: China to resume individual travel to Taiwan by residents of Shanghai, Fujian

@Liberty Times: China's new measures presented as big gift but are in fact sugar coated poison: MAC

@Economic Daily News: U.S., Iran fail to reach consensus during talks

@Commercial Times: Chances of Taiex hitting new high hinge on three factors

@Taipei Times: Taipei wary of new Beijing 'incentives'

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