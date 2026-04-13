Taiwan headline news
04/13/2026 09:41 AM
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China unveils 10 measures, aims to normalize cross-strait direct passenger flights
@China Times: China to resume individual travel to Taiwan by residents of Shanghai, Fujian
@Liberty Times: China's new measures presented as big gift but are in fact sugar coated poison: MAC
@Economic Daily News: U.S., Iran fail to reach consensus during talks
@Commercial Times: Chances of Taiex hitting new high hinge on three factors
@Taipei Times: Taipei wary of new Beijing 'incentives'
Enditem/pc
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