Two fronts to bring cooler weather, rain to northern Taiwan: CWA

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Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Two weather fronts are expected to bring cooler temperatures and intermittent rain to northern Taiwan starting next Wednesday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

Before the fronts arrive, weather will remain stable across Taiwan through Tuesday, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and only isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas, forecasters said.

A weak front is forecast to pass on Wednesday, bringing brief showers to areas north of Taoyuan, as well as Yilan, Hualien and Pingtung counties, while other regions may see scattered rainfall, according to the CWA.

Another front is expected to move through on Friday, with a similar pattern of rainfall, the CWA said.

Temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to dip slightly during the affected period, with highs around 27-28 degrees Celsius and lows of 22-23 degrees, before falling further to 25-26 degrees during the day and around 20 degrees at night as the northeasterly winds strengthen, it said.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Sinlaku intensified earlier Sunday, but remains far from Taiwan and is not expected to have any direct impact, CWA data showed.

CWA graphic

The storm is forecast to come closest to Taiwan between Thursday and Friday, but will still be more than 2,000 kilometers away, forecasters said.