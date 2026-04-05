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Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

04/05/2026 01:34 AM
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Image source: Central Weather Administration
Image source: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 5.4 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 17.5 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County, Nantou County and Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taichung, Miaoli County, Changhua County and Yunlin County, the CWA said.

Image source: Central Weather Administration
Image source: Central Weather Administration

(By Christie Chen)

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