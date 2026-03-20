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Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

03/20/2026 11:02 AM
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CWA graphic
CWA graphic

Taipei, March 20 (CNA) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 10:18 a.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Ruisui Township, Hualien County, about 53.3 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 16.8 km, according to the agency.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale. At an intensity level of 4, buildings shake noticeably, with unsecured items falling.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Nantou County, the CWA said.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

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