Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Taiwan's transport minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) said on Thursday that the ministry is aiming to reduce pedestrian fatalities by 50 percent by 2030 while claiming the number of such deaths this year is forecast to be 7 percent lower than last year, despite evidence suggesting a contrary trend.

Chen was responding to questions during his first appearance as head of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) at a meeting of the Legislature's Transportation Committee.

Road safety was high on the agenda, after a bus struck two university students on a Taichung City crosswalk on Sunday, killing one and injuring the other.

"The government is duty-bound to create a safe traffic environment," Chen said.

Taiwan's transport minister Chen Shih-kai at his first meeting with the Legislature's Transportation Committee on Thursday. CNA photo Sept. 26, 2024

At the committee meeting, Liao Hsien-hsiang (廖先翔) of the main opposition Kuomintang asked why "despite spending over NT$10 billion on pedestrian safety over the past two to three years," the government had been unable to stop an increase in pedestrian deaths.

Chen, who has only been the transport minister since late last month, countered by saying that the number of pedestrian deaths is anticipated to be 7 percent lower this year than last year, without elaborating.

According to MOTC figures, 183 pedestrians died between January and June 2024, representing a 5.8 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

When asked by Liao for a "pedestrian safety improvement" target, the transport minister said his department was aiming for a 50 percent reduction by 2030.

Chen told the committee that 21 percent of pedestrian deaths occur when drivers hit them as they walk across crosswalks during a pedestrian green light. Meanwhile, 19 percent occur after pedestrians get hit when not following traffic signs or road markings.

In Taiwan, unlike many other developed countries with fewer per-capita pedestrian deaths, drivers can drive through urban crosswalks at intersections when making turns -- even when pedestrians are crossing during a green crosswalk light phase.

A pedestrian crosswalk in Changhua. CNA photo Sept. 18, 2024

Referring to measures undertaken by the ministry aimed at improving road safety, Chen said that 5,000 "leading pedestrian" and "pedestrian-only" traffic light phrases had been implemented across Taiwan.

"Leading pedestrian light phases" refer to when pedestrians are given sole crossing rights for a brief duration before cars are then allowed to drive through the crosswalk during a pedestrian green light phase whether or not pedestrians are still walking.

The transport minister did not address the issue of cars being allowed to drive through crosswalks while pedestrians are crossing but instead said the department was "considering" whether to use "different colors" for crosswalk markings in areas with more older residents.

According to Chen, the elderly account for around 40 percent of pedestrian fatalities.

Chen said the ministry also plans to increase the budget for traffic safety campaigns and to allocate more resources to traditional media such as television and print media rather than internet-based campaigns that may not reach some older residents.