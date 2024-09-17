Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Wax candy from China under investigation: Health ministry

09/17/2024 04:47 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Image from world.taobao.com
Image from world.taobao.com

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to investigate "wax candy" products from China that have appeared for sale on Taiwanese online shopping websites, Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) said on Tuesday.

Lin told CNA via a phone interview that sellers of these products may have violated the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation as well as Regulations Governing Trade between the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area if they did not obtain a permit for importing the products into Taiwan's market.

Information on the websites shows the candies have an outer layer of wax wrapped around jam or syrup inside, Lin said.

However, Lin said she suspects the contents are more likely to be processed foodstuffs, including artificial flavors and coloring.

She said the candies raised food safety concerns and advised people to exercise caution before buying the food products because it was uncertain whether or not they contained illegal additives.

She said the public could report suspicious products to their local health bureaus.

(By Shen Pei-yao and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.62