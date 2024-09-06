To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Pedestrian fatalities rise by 5.8% in first half of 2024

Taipei, Sept. 6 (CNA) Pedestrian fatalities in Taiwan increased by 5.8 percent in the first half of this year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Thursday.

The tallies showed that the cumulative number of pedestrian deaths reached 183, an increase of 10 people compared to the same period last year.

MOTC analysis identified the primary causes of pedestrian deaths as vehicles failing to yield (21.3 percent), pedestrians crossing roads without following signs or markings (19.1 percent), and distracted or inattentive driving (11.5 percent).

Divided by age group, those aged 65 and above accounted for 73 percent of pedestrian deaths. Among them, the highest number of deaths occurred in the 85-plus age group, with 38 deaths, an increase of 16 compared to the same period last year.

The primary time periods for these incidents were 6-8 p.m. (21 percent) and 6-8 a.m. (13 percent).

At a press conference on Thursday, Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) underlined road safety has been the MOTC's most important mission.

Citing the fact that 40 percent of pedestrian fatalities involved either vehicles not yielding or pedestrian violations, Chen said that to lower the fatalities, law enforcement will be enhanced and police visibility will be raised in the future.

In addition, the plan to improve 799 high-risk intersections across Taiwan is on track and expected to be completed by the end of the year, he added.

Including pedestrian fatalities, a total of 1,428 traffic accident deaths were reported in the six-month period, a decrease of 141 compared to last year, according to the MOTC data.

There were also 257,380 injuries, a reduction of 13,339, or 4.9 percent, from the previous year, the data showed.

Among the traffic-caused fatalities, the number of deaths caused by accidents involving motorcycles was the highest at 870 deaths (60.9 percent), followed by 587 elderly deaths (41.1 percent), 183 pedestrian deaths (12.8 percent), 85 drunk driving deaths (5.9 percent), and 41 minor fatalities (2.8 percent).

Only the number of pedestrian deaths posted a year-on-year rise, according to the ministry.

Compared to the same period last year, drunk driving deaths decreased by 35.1 percent, while motorcycle-related fatalities and minor deaths each fell by 12.8 percent, and elderly deaths dropped by 6.5 percent.