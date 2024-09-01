Temperature hits 40.6°C in New Taipei's Sanxia District
Taipei, Sept. 1 (CNA) The mercury soared to a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius in New Taipei's Sanxia District on Sunday, the second-hottest temperature recorded in Taiwan this year, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The 40.6-degree temperature was recorded at 3 p.m. Sunday, and exceeded the district's previous 2024 high temperature of 40.4 degrees set in July.
Nationwide, the hottest temperature so far this year is 41 degrees, recorded in Taimali Township, Taitung County, on June 30.
However, the measurement in Sanxia -- like the one in Taimali Township -- will not be included in Taiwan's official heat records as both are automatic, rather than manually operated weather stations, the CWA said.
Elsewhere in Taiwan on Sunday, Taoyuan's Bade District and Hsinchu County's Zhudong Township recorded high temperatures of 39.6 degrees and 39 degrees, respectively, while Taipei's Daan District reported a high of 38 degrees.
Sunny, hot weather is expected to continue across much of the country through the middle of next week, when an approaching weather system will bring rain to the north coast, the eastern half of the country and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, according to the CWA.
- Sports
Taiwan shuttler Lee Chia-hao loses in final of 2024 Korea Open09/01/2024 05:51 PM
- Society
Temperature hits 40.6°C in New Taipei's Sanxia District09/01/2024 05:17 PM
- Society
1 dead, 1 injured in Kaohsiung building site crane collapse09/01/2024 04:32 PM
- Politics
Taiwan top NSC official links Indo-Pacific, European security in speech09/01/2024 04:23 PM
- Politics
Corruption suspect Pong Cheng-sheng taken from court to hospital09/01/2024 03:59 PM