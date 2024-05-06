To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: NTU study shows air pollution as bigger risk factor for lung cancer than smoking

@China Times: Women still make up less than 30% of new Cabinet even after 16 deputy ministers named

@Liberty Times: Keelung city government loses waste disposal case

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's advanced packaging capacity reportedly fully booked until 2025 by Nvidia, AMD

@Commercial Times: Launch of M4 Macs to boost TSMC's 3nm chip sales

@Taipei Times: Paraguay's Pena pledges to bolster ties

