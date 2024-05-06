Taiwan headline news
05/06/2024 10:45 AM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: NTU study shows air pollution as bigger risk factor for lung cancer than smoking
@China Times: Women still make up less than 30% of new Cabinet even after 16 deputy ministers named
@Liberty Times: Keelung city government loses waste disposal case
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's advanced packaging capacity reportedly fully booked until 2025 by Nvidia, AMD
@Commercial Times: Launch of M4 Macs to boost TSMC's 3nm chip sales
@Taipei Times: Paraguay's Pena pledges to bolster ties
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.95%05/06/2024 01:47 PM
- Culture
Taiwan's Alishan locomotive hauls passengers for first time in Wales05/06/2024 01:39 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/06/2024 10:45 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/06/2024 10:41 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/06/2024 09:11 AM