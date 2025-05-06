U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.135 to close at NT$30.280.

Turnover totaled US$2.331 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.125 and moved between NT$29.988 and NT$30.295 before the close.