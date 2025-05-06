Taiwan shares close down 0.05%
05/06/2025 02:10 PM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 10.40 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,522.59 Tuesday on turnover of NT$302.92 billion (US$10.04 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan's central bank to inspect banks to prevent forex market speculation05/06/2025 10:58 PM
- Cross-Strait
China's Taiwan policy driven by Xi agenda, not Lai rhetoric: Scholars05/06/2025 10:38 PM
- Politics
Taiwan opposition KMT's tariff-countering bill to give cash handouts05/06/2025 10:21 PM
- Business
Forex reserves hit new high at end of April after market intervention05/06/2025 09:59 PM
- Culture
Academic to spotlight Taiwan's Indigenous literature in Australia05/06/2025 08:33 PM