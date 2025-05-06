AI forum held in run-up to Computex 2025

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The Taipei Computer Association (TCA) held an AI forum on Tuesday ahead of Computex Taipei 2025, a major international exhibition focused on AIoT and startups that will open later this month.

The AI Next Forum was created to foster industry dialogue and showcase innovative AI applications -- from cloud to edge computing -- that are expected to drive digital transformation and create new business opportunities worldwide, said TCA Chairman Paul Peng (彭双浪) at the forum's opening.

The forum focuses on tech strategies for the AI 2.0 era, including generative AI, enterprise data centers, cloud infrastructure (both public and private), and how AI servers and large language models are being integrated.

Industry leaders such as Intel, Amazon Web Services (AWS), McKinsey, Wiwynn, Advantech, Asus and Delta will share real-world experiences and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

Peng said Taiwan is building a stronger AI supply chain by connecting software and hardware makers, expanding globally, and linking data centers, enterprise AI and edge computing to offer end-to-end solutions.

Founded in 1981, Computex is one of the world's leading tech and startup trade shows. Over the past four decades, it has tracked the rise of Taiwan's ICT and semiconductor industries, Peng said.

This year's Computex will run from May 20-23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, with the theme "AI Next." The event will spotlight AI computing, future mobility, advanced communications and green energy, reflecting the surge of new applications fueled by rapid advances in AI, Peng said.

Peng added that over 60 percent of the exhibition booths will showcase AI technologies, ranging from core hardware to cross-industry solutions.

From cloud to edge, AI is transforming both lives and industries. Taiwan, with its robust supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, has become a key player in the global AI hardware ecosystem, driving AI-powered business transformation in manufacturing, healthcare, finance and smart mobility, Peng added.

This year's Computex has two key highlights. First, top semiconductor and IC design manufacturers, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, MediaTek, NXP, SK Hynix, Kioxia, Powerchip and Kneron, will showcase the latest AI advancements through forums and exhibits.

Meanwhile, the InnoVEX startup zone will feature a range of AI innovations, including the Edge AI Foundation theme pavilion and the IC Taiwan Grand Challenge (ICTGC) pavilion, organized by the National Science and Technology Council.

Another highlight is the expanded showcase of AI applications, featuring new exhibition zones such as the AI service technology zone and the robot and drone zone. Here, companies will display generative AI, agent-based AI and intelligent robot technologies, according to the TCA.