05/06/2025 10:07 AM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Central bank governor blames speculation for rapid rise of Taiwan dollar

@China Times: Central bank governor says Taiwan dollar overvalued

@Liberty Times: Petitions to recall eight legislators reach second-stage threshold

@Economic Daily News: Central bank vows to stop 'abnormal' rise of Taiwan dollar

@Commercial Times: Central bank suspects speculative attacks in rapid rise of Taiwan dollar

@Taipei Times: Speculation spurs NT$'s jump: Yang

