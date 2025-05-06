Taiwan headline news
05/06/2025 10:07 AM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Central bank governor blames speculation for rapid rise of Taiwan dollar
@China Times: Central bank governor says Taiwan dollar overvalued
@Liberty Times: Petitions to recall eight legislators reach second-stage threshold
@Economic Daily News: Central bank vows to stop 'abnormal' rise of Taiwan dollar
@Commercial Times: Central bank suspects speculative attacks in rapid rise of Taiwan dollar
@Taipei Times: Speculation spurs NT$'s jump: Yang
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Culture
Vatican official in charge of cross-religious issues visits Taiwan05/06/2025 01:26 PM
- Business
Taiwan FM to visit Texas for forum, to promote ties05/06/2025 01:15 PM
- Politics
Taiwan does not manipulate exchange rates: Premier05/06/2025 12:53 PM
- Politics
President Lai addresses Taiwan dollar rise, reassures public on trade talks05/06/2025 11:40 AM
- Politics
Japan-Taiwan-U.S. forming 'semiconductor iron triangle': Ex-Japan minister05/06/2025 11:19 AM