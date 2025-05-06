Rain predicted in northern, eastern Taiwan on Tuesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast sporadic showers or even heavy rain in the northern half and eastern parts of Taiwan on Tuesday.

Other parts of Taiwan will mostly see cloudy to sunny skies, but may experience sporadic rain or thundershowers in the afternoon, the CWA forecast.

Mountainous areas around the island may also see heavy rain in the afternoon, the CWA added.

Similar weather conditions are expected Tuesday night and much of the day Wednesday, with the rain extending to the western half of the island. Heavy rain may be seen in northern and eastern Taiwan and most mountainous regions.

Temperaturewise on Tuesday, the CWA said daytime highs will reach 28-32 degrees Celsius across Taiwan, while lows will remain at 24-25 degrees.

The outlying Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu islands are also forecast to experience sporadic showers or thundershowers Tuesday. Temperatures will range between 23-29 degrees in Kinmen, 24-28 degrees in Penghu, and 21-25 degrees in Matsu, according to CWA data.

Strong winds could hit various parts of Taiwan on Tuesday. Gusts of over 62 kilometers per hour may be felt in areas north of Hsinchu County, the Hengchun Peninsula, and Green Island and Orchid Island off Taiwan's southeastern coast, the CWA warned.