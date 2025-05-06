Economics minister denies conflict of interest alleged in media report

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The office of Economic Affairs Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) has denied allegations that he used public money to host meals at a restaurant belonging to a company he co-founded, stating that he had paid for the gatherings with his own money.

In a report published Tuesday, the Mirror Media news outlet alleged that Kuo regularly hosted official meetings and meals at MD Cuisine, a restaurant and banquet venue in Taipei's Da'an District owned by the Topco Scientific company that Kuo co-founded in 1990.

In one recent meeting with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) officials, the total cost of food and souvenirs exceeded NT$220,000 (US$7,310), Mirror Media claimed.

The report noted that while Kuo had divested of his holdings in Topco Scientific upon taking his ministerial role, his son still sits on the company's board of directors and his wife is invested in a company that is one of Topco's major shareholders, thus creating a clear conflict of interest.

In response, Kuo's office at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) issued a statement asserting that Kuo had "concrete evidence" that he had paid for the meals with his own money and had not used public funds.

"Kuo Jyh-huei has always strictly abided by the principles of administrative neutrality and avoiding conflicts of interest, and draws a clear distinction between his personal affairs and public duties," the statement said.

The restaurant named in the media report is operated by Anyong Freshmart, a company under Topco Scientific, at which Kuo and his family members have never held any formal positions, the statement said.

The restaurant was chosen solely based on the fact that it is convenient in terms of transportation and has private rooms for hosting such occasions, Kuo's office said.

The MOEA is located near Guting MRT Station, while MD Cuisine is located in a building owned by National Taiwan University on Keelung Road -- an 11-minute drive according to Google Maps.

The allegations against Kuo come amid media speculation that President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is planning a Cabinet shakeup after May 20, which a Cabinet spokesperson dismissed Monday as "false information" and "pure speculation."

Asked by reporters about the accusations on Tuesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Kuo had already provided a thorough accounting of the matter.

"If you have any doubts, you can ask Kuo Jyh-huei to explain it again," Cho said.