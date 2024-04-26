To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai calls for more confidence in cross-strait exchanges

@China Times: Lai urges China to engage with Taiwan's 'democratically elected and legitimate government'

@Liberty Times: Basic living expense tax deduction amount increased, expected to benefit 2.35 million households

@Economic Daily News: TSMC A16 technology marks a big leap

@Commercial Times: TSMC A16 technology unveiled

@Taipei Times: William Lai names new Cabinet members

