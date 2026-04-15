China's duty-free policy for Africa to not affect Eswatini: MOFA

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Taipei, April 15 (CNA) A new Chinese policy to give tariff-free treatment to goods from all African nations except for Eswatini, which formally recognizes Taipei, will not have much of an economic impact on the African kingdom, a Taiwanese official said Wednesday.

During a legislative hearing, Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺) said the tariff-free policy will have a "minimal, almost negligible" economic effect on the African ally.

But Chen acknowledged that Beijing's decision to provide full tariff-free treatment to 53 African countries other than Eswatini starting in May could have a "psychological impact" on the country.

That is one of the reasons why President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will travel to the kingdom later this month -- to show Taiwan's support and demonstrate how Taiwan can help Eswatini develop its economy, Chen said.

Chen gave his assessment when asked by ruling Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Chun-yu (陳俊宇) to comment on China's new trade policy, which excludes Taiwan's only diplomatic ally on the African continent.

He said the policy would have little impact on Eswatini because Africa has a large trade deficit with China, with China primarily importing raw materials from the continent.

China's exports to Africa, meanwhile, are mostly manufactured goods that help Beijing address its domestic industrial overcapacity, Chen Ming-chi said.

Taiwan will continue to help Eswatini develop its economy, including by importing more of its products and promoting them across the African continent, he said.

Total trade between China and Africa surged to a record US$348.05 billion in 2025, a 17.7 percent annual increase, underscoring Beijing's intensified focus on emerging markets amid U.S. tariffs, according to a report published in January by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University's Centre for African Studies (CAS).

The surge was accompanied by a 64.5 percent increase in Africa's trade deficit with China to US$102.01 billion, the same report said.

"This widening gap has sparked concerns among some observers that the continent is becoming a dumping ground for cheap Chinese goods, potentially undermining the industrialization ambitions of African nations," the report said.

Bilateral trade between Taiwan and Eswatini totals around US$8 million annually. The two countries have an existing economic cooperation agreement that has been in effect since 2018.

Eswatini's main exports to Taiwan include ethyl alcohol, sauces, grapefruit, machinery parts, cotton yarn and metal jewelry, while Taiwan's main exports to Eswatini consist of rice, printing machinery, filament yarn, dyeing machines, slide fasteners and garments.

The Presidential Office announced Monday that Lai will be away from Taiwan from April 22 to April 27 to visit Eswatini, mainly to attend celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession to the throne and his 58th birthday.