Ex-President Tsai honors Lee Teng-hui, Su Beng on Tomb-Sweeping Day
Taipei, April 5 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) paid tribute to former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝, 1923-2020) and Taiwanese independence activist Su Beng (史明, 1918-2019) in a Facebook post Sunday marking Tomb-Sweeping Day.
Tsai said she visited Lee's resting place at a military cemetery in Xizhi District, New Taipei, a few days earlier, crediting him with leading Taiwan through its critical transition to democracy and ensuring that its people could decide their own future through elections.
Lee, Taiwan's first directly elected president in 1996, was widely known as "Mr. Democracy" and is seen as a key driving force behind Taiwan's democratization.
In her post, Tsai noted that her name appears on an inscription at Lee's gravesite, calling it both a responsibility and a reminder that draws her back each year.
She added that she had also visited Su's grave in Bali District, New Taipei, describing him as "family." The visit felt like a reunion with friends and young people inspired by his legacy, Tsai said.
The former president and former chairperson of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party said Su remained steadfast in his beliefs throughout his life, consistently voicing concern for Taiwan's future and urging people to safeguard the island's values.
"The paths tread by these elders were not easy," Tsai said, adding that their perseverance laid the foundation for Taiwan's democracy and freedom today, and should be carried forward to move the country forward steadily.
Su, an author, historian and political activist, is widely regarded as a pioneer of the Taiwan independence movement.
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