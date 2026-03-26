Clashes erupt outside Taipei court as Ko gets 17 years

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Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Scuffles broke out Thursday outside the Taipei District Court after former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was sentenced to 17 years in prison in a high-profile corruption case, a verdict that could bar him from the 2028 presidential race.

More than 100 Taiwan People's Party (TPP) members and young supporters, known as "Little Grass," gathered outside the court, where tensions flared with detractors and pro-independence activists.

Despite a heavy police presence of around 80 officers, several brief brawls broke out, with punches thrown after bystanders mocked pro-Ko chants.

CNA video

After the verdict, another confrontation nearly erupted when a passerby shouted accusations at the TPP. Several supporters rushed forward but were restrained by TPP Taipei City Councilor Chen You-cheng (陳宥丞) and police, preventing further escalation.

Pro-independence activists also appeared at the scene, setting off firecrackers and voicing criticism of Ko, adding to the charged atmosphere.

Separately, New Party Deputy Secretary-General You Chih-pin (游智彬) threw water balloons at a display in support of "judicial justice" before being removed by police.

The unrest came as the court sentenced Ko to 13 years in prison and six years of civil rights deprivation for accepting bribes, along with additional sentences for misappropriating political donations and breach of trust, bringing the total to 17 years. The ruling can be appealed.

Supporters of former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je shout outside the Taipei District Court on Thursday. CNA photo March 26, 2026

The verdict drew swift political reactions. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) urged Ko to "respect the judiciary and face the outcome bravely," while the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) expressed "deep regret," warning the heavy sentence could reinforce perceptions of the judiciary as a "political tool."

The case stems from the Core Pacific City development project during Ko's tenure as Taipei mayor, among other charges. Under Taiwanese law, the sentence and loss of civil rights would bar Ko from running for president unless overturned on appeal.