President appoints Hsu Szu-chien as vice defense minister

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has appointed Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), an advisor to the National Security Council (NSC), as vice defense minister, the Presidential Office announced Friday.

In a statement, the office said Hsu previously served as deputy foreign minister from 2018 to 2020 and deputy secretary-general of the NSC from 2020 to 2025.

Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said Lai wanted to draw on Hsu's extensive expertise and experience in national security and international affairs to help Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) inject new energy into the military.

He expects Hsu to apply his international perspective and strategic expertise to help Koo drive defense reforms, advance defense initiatives, strengthen alliances, and ensure national security, according to Kuo.

Hsu has actively supported the defense ministry in engaging in military exchanges and cooperation with international allies, often leading delegations in key bilateral forums with the United States and working closely with U.S. political and military officials, she said.

During his tenure as deputy foreign minister, she said, Hsu also served on the board of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, providing guidance on policy research.

In addition, he has attended major international security forums, including the Berlin Security Conference, Halifax International Security Forum, Raisina Dialogue, and Warsaw Security Forum, Kuo said.

The Presidential Office did not say why Lai has appointed a new vice defense minister. According to various local media reports, however, Hsu is expected to fill Vice Defense Minister Po Horng-huei's (柏鴻輝) position after he retires at the end of November.