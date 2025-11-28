Taiwan shares close up 0.26%
11/28/2025 02:04 PM
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 71.95 points, or 0.26 percent, at 27,626.48 Friday on turnover of NT$471.58 billion (US$15.04 billion).
