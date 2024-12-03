Lai promises loan to Marshall Islands for aircraft procurement

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Majuro, Dec. 3 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Tuesday that Taiwan would provide a preferential loan to Air Marshall Islands to enable the Pacific nation-owned airlines to purchase new aircraft.

"I am announcing today that Taiwan will provide the Marshall Islands a preferential loan so Air Marshall Islands can procure new aircraft to improve local air services," Lai said, noting that Taiwan's government "appreciate[s] the problems faced by Air Marshall Islands in maintaining its fleets."

The president made the pledge during his 20-minute address at the Marshallese Legislature in the presence of the Pacific island archipelago's President Hilda Heine, Legislative Speaker Brenson Wase and other top government officials.

He did not provide further details about the proposed loan, but the pledge was met with a round of applause.

Lai also said he looked forward to furthering the joint efforts by the two nations to respond to the challenges posed by climate change.

Lai added that Taiwan has demonstrated its commitment to "working together with the Republic of the Marshall Islands to take care of its people" over the years through various projects.

He mentioned horticulture and animal husbandry training and programs to promote nutrition and healthy diets carried out by Taiwan's technical mission in the Pacific nation.

In addition, Lai continued, infrastructure projects funded by Taiwan's government, including a newly inaugurated medical facility and a planned government building, will serve as "symbols of our nations' friendship."

He also thanked the Marshallese government and lawmaking body for supporting Taiwan's international participation.

Lai arrived in Majuro, the capital of the Marshall Islands, on Tuesday as part of his South Pacific tour from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, after which he began a whirlwind of visits and engagements.

Lai will conclude his visit later Tuesday by attending a dinner hosted by Heine before heading to Tuvalu early Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the dinner, Lai expressed hope that an additional US$500,000 will be injected to the existing "ROC (Taiwan)-RMI Presidents' Scholarship" program in an effort to cultivate talent. This would increase the total program funds to US$1.5 million.

Lai, who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Majuro Hospital AI and Telemedicine Center earlier in the day, also lauded the facility for improving the empowerment in health for local people.

Accompanied by the Presidential Office and Cabinet officials, the president is on his first overseas trip to Taiwan's three Pacific allies, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

Lai first arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the morning of Nov. 30 for a stopover in the United States.

After visiting Tuvalu on Wednesday, Lai will fly to Guam, where he will stay overnight and then travel to Palau on Thursday afternoon. He will return home on Friday (Taiwan time).

(By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb