1st batch of U.S. rocket systems arrive in Taiwan, training underway: Source

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The first batch of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) Taiwan bought from the United States has arrived in the nation, with a Taichung-based artillery base undergoing training on how to operate them, a military source said Monday.

Without naming exactly how many of the 29 purchased HIMARS have been delivered, the unnamed source told CNA the first batch arrived in October.

The source added that the 58th Artillery Command of the 10th Army Corps stationed in central Taichung City is undergoing training on operating the system.

Taiwan's military purchased a total of 29 sets of HIMARS. The first 11 were set to arrive between the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

The nation originally sought to purchase M109A6 howitzer artillery weapons from the U.S., but later decided to drop the howitzer deal and asked instead for 18 more HIMARS, a mobile system that has a strike distance of 300 kilometers.

The Ministry of National Defense said in its 2023 report that HIMARS could be deployed in the western part of Taiwan to provide high precision, highly mobile long-distance firepower.