Outgoing President Tsai honors VP Lai, 12 other officials

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Departing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) conferred medals on Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and 12 other appointed officials at the Presidential Office on Monday, in recognition of their hard work that she said has left a better Taiwan to the world.

Tsai, set to finish her second presidential term on May 20, decorated Lai, the president-elect, with the Order of Dr. Sun Yat-sen with Grand Cordon and the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) was awarded the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon.

Meanwhile, Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Secretary-General of the Examination Yuan Liu Chien-sin (劉建忻) were honored with the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon.

Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Minister of National Defense (邱國正) Chiu Kuo-cheng, Mainland Affairs Council head Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), and Stanley Kao (高碩泰), a former top envoy to the United States, were among those who received the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon.

Tsai praised them for their leadership and thanked them for their contributions to the nation's progress and prosperity which she said will be passed down to the next generation.

Tsai then mentioned the achievements made during her eight-year administration that began in 2016, including the public pension reform and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

She said these efforts have benefited younger generations and reduced the urban-rural gap while boosting Taiwan's competitiveness and improving the country's industry and economy.

She added that her administration has focused on promoting transitional justice to try and stop historical factors dividing the country and achieve social harmony.

Likewise, with the legalization of same-sex marriage, people are free to marry and start families with those they love, regardless of gender, Tsai said, adding this reform has also formed part of Taiwan's democratic path.

To demonstrate the country's determination to safeguard democracy and freedom, Taiwan has built self-developed defensive weapons, like the "Brave Eagle" advanced jet trainers and "Hai Kun" (known as "Narwhal" in English) submarine, she said.

According to the outgoing president, Taiwan's determination to build strong self-defense has won global recognition and helped it deepen cooperation and links with like-minded nations.