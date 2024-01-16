AIT chair disappointed by U.N.-resolution distortion in Nauru move

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) The United States was disappointed by Nauru's decision to cut ties with Taipei on Monday and that a 1971 United Nations resolution was "distorted" to justify the move, the visiting chairwoman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said Tuesday.

"While the government of Nauru's action on January 15 to sever its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is nonetheless a disappointing one," AIT Chairwoman Laura Rosenberger said at a press briefing Tuesday when asked about Nauru's move.

Rosenberger also expressed disappointment over Nauru's statement that the decision was consistent with the "one-China principle ... in line with U.N. Resolution 2758, which recognizes the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal government representing the whole of China."

According to Rosenberger, U.N. resolution 2758 "did not make a determination on the status of Taiwan; does not preclude countries from having diplomatic relationships with Taiwan; and does not preclude Taiwan's meaningful participation in the U.N. system."

"It is disappointing to see distorted narratives about U.N. resolution 2758 being used as a tool to pressure Taiwan, limit its voice on the international stage, and influence its diplomatic relationships," she said.

Nauru's citing of the 1971 resolution was the first time in recent years that a former ally has used it as a justification for switching diplomatic recognition, a diplomatic source told CNA on Monday.

Resolution 2758 was adopted by the 26th U.N. General Assembly in 1971 to solve the issue of China's representation in the U.N. system and ultimately led to the U.N.'s decision to expel Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), and have the PRC take its place in the international organization.

The resolution passed on Oct. 25, 1971 recognizes the PRC as the "only lawful representative of China."

Taiwan and U.S. governments have repeatedly argued, however, that it does not mention Taiwan, does not state that "Taiwan is part of the PRC," and does not explicitly authorize Beijing to represent Taiwan in the U.N. system.

Commenting on the severance of ties, Rosenberger praised Taiwan as a "reliable like-minded and democratic partner" and said the U.S. will continue to support its meaningful participation in the international community consistent with its longstanding one-China policy.

On Monday, Nauru President David Adeang announced his government's decision to switch ties in the best interests of its government and its people.

"This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day," he said.

The severing of ties came two days after Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was elected president, and left the ROC with only 12 diplomatic allies.

It was also the 10th diplomatic ally Taipei has lost to Beijing since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016 due to deteriorating cross-Taiwan Strait relations.

The decision marks the second time Nauru has cut ties with the ROC.

The ROC first established diplomatic relations with Nauru in 1980 before the Pacific island cut ties with Taipei and recognized Beijing in July 2002.

In May 2005, the ROC and Nauru reestablished diplomatic relations and opened embassies in each other's capitals. Beijing consequently severed its relations with Nauru.

China's foreign ministry, meanwhile, said on Monday it appreciated and welcomed Nauru's decision.

"China has established diplomatic relations with 182 countries on the basis of the one-China principle," it said in a statement.

"The Nauru government's decision to reestablish diplomatic ties with China once again shows that the 'one-China' principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends," it said.