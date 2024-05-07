Taiwanese dancer wins top Spanish dance contest

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Taiwanese dancer Hsueh Yu-hsien (薛喻鮮) won first prize for solo choreography and annual best dancer at the 33rd Spanish Dance and Flamenco Choreography Competition in Madrid, Spain Sunday (Madrid time).

In her Facebook post, Hsueh spoke of her award-winning solo dance work, "Laughter and Oblivion" (Risa y olvido), which she said portrays every day life experiences as an unbreakable umbilical cord connecting the soul and the earth.

"It's hard to just laugh it off in life. However, we can always advance both crying and laughing, whether slowly or hurriedly. [We can] live between laughter and oblivion," she wrote.

When it was announced that she had won first prize, Hsueh thanked Taiwan for being "the umbilical cord of her soul" in another post.

Taiwanese dancer Hsueh Yu-hsien in 2022. Photo courtesy of Hsueh Yu-hsien

She also thanked her boyfriend taboeh a 'oebay tataysi' (絲釋民), a Taiwanese Indigenous dancer, for being her art director and helping her experiment with new ideas.

He provided stimulation from a different artistic perspective, and helped her break free from boundaries on her path to Spanish dance choreography, Hsueh said.

She also expressed thanks to her mother, Ho Lian-hua (賀連華), a reputed flamenco performer in Taiwan, for being the strongest support and best role model in her artistic career.

Ho told CNA via a telephone interview on Monday that her daughter's achievement was "the best 52nd birthday present."

She said she was proud that Hsueh could stand out among many excellent dancers. "People who walk on the path of their dreams are happy," she commented.

Hsueh went to Spain to learn dancing at the age of 12, Ho said, and now at the age of 29 is already a professional dancer.

The Spanish Dance and Flamenco Choreography Competition has been held every year since 1992, and is one of the most important flamenco competitions internationally, according to its website.