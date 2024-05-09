11 Chinese vessels detected in Taiwan-controlled waters off Kinmen

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) Two fleets of various types of Chinese vessels intruded into the Taiwan-controlled prohibited and restricted waters off the Kinmen Islands Thursday afternoon, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

The incident marked the first intrusion into Taiwan's prohibited and restricted waters by Chinese patrol vessels operating in coordination with other types of Chinese vessels, and the fourth intrusion into the areas recorded this month, according to Taiwan's CGA in a statement.

Both fleets were detected at 3 p.m., the CGA said.

One fleet operating in the restricted waters four nautical miles southwest of Liaoluo Bay on Kinmen Island consisted of two patrol ships, two surveillance ships, and one "fisheries law enforcement" ship from the China Coast Guard fleet, in addition to two Chinese Ministry of Transport rescue vessels, the CGA said.

The fleet was apparently conducting a drill with three other Chinese fishing vessels, according to the CGA.

The CGA said it dispatched three patrol vessels to shadow the Chinese ships, collect evidence, and broadcast warnings to expel the intruders.

Meanwhile, another fleet of four China Coast Guard ships sailed into the restricted and prohibited waters from the south of Dadan Island, the CGA said.

The four ships were accompanied by another vessel from the same agency sailing just outside the Taiwan-controlled waters, according to the CGA, which scrambled three other patrol vessels to monitor and warn off the intruders, the CGA said.

Chinese fleets have in recent days sailed at high speeds in the waters south of the Kinmen Islands where maritime traffic is busy, which not only compromises maritime safety but disrupts peace across the Taiwan Strait, the CGA said.

Jan Jyh-horng (詹志宏), vice head and spokesperson of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), on Wednesday urged China not to engage in any provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait.

Maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region requires both sides to make efforts, Jan said during a press conference, adding that Beijing should not attempt to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait through such actions.