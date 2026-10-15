Taiwan shares open lower
10/15/2026 09:06 AM
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 243.08 points at 48,382.75 Thursday on turnover of NT$14.29 billion (US$443.59 million).
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