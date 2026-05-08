U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$31.429.

Turnover totaled US$1.83 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.440, and moved between NT$31.365 and NT$31.465 before the close.