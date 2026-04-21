U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/21/2026 04:13 PM
Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.042 to close at NT$31.489.
Turnover totaled US$1.271 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.500, and moved to a low of NT$31.436 before rebounding.
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