Taiwan semiconductor cybersecurity firm opens office in Czech Republic

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Brno, April 17 (CNA) Jmem Technology Co., a Taiwan-based semiconductor cybersecurity solution provider, on Friday opened an office in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic.

Jmem Technology said it hoped Brno would become the company's center of research and development in Europe.

The opening ceremony was held at Brno University of Technology, and was attended by several government officials from Taiwan and the Czech Republic, as well as academic and industrial leaders.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, John Chang (張振豐), founder and CEO of Jmem Technology, said that since 2025, his company has started building a cooperation partnership with the academic circle in Brno through the Advanced Chip Design and Research Center (ACDRC), which was set up by Taiwan and the Czech Republic in 2024.

The ACDRC is a collaboration between Taiwan's National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) and the Czech Republic's Cybersecurity Hub, a joint team comprising Masaryk University, Brno University of Technology and Czech Technical University.

Chang said after semiconductor talent in the Czech Republic was trained in Taiwan, they returned to their homeland to serve as a critical part of the country's R&D efforts.

Filip Chvátal, deputy Brno mayor, said his city has prestigious universities, abundant R&D capacity, and international technology professionals, so Jmem Technology is more than welcome to set up a foothold there and its presence is expected to boost the city's global visibility.

In addition to the office, Jmem Technology also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Czech National Semiconductor Cluster, which will initiate the Central European country's national semiconductor strategy before implementation. The MOU has paved the way to cooperation between the two sides in semiconductor cybersecurity inspection and international security standardization.

Founder and CEO of Jmem Technology John Chang (second left) and President of the Czech National Semiconductor Cluster Stanislav Cerny (second right) pose for a photo after signing an MOU in Brno, Czech Republic on Friday. CNA photo April 18, 2026

NARLabs President Tsai Hung-yin (蔡宏營), who attended Friday's ceremony, praised the ACDRC as a novel international cooperation model involving R&D, talent cultivation, and industrial policy implementation.

Tsai said the ACDRC project has allowed Czech talent to receive IC design-related training in Taiwan and then return to the Czech Republic to contribute to local industrial growth.

Remus Chen (陳立國), Taiwan's representative to the Czech Republic, said both countries share common values of democracy, innovation, and industrial cooperation.

In terms of economic security and national resilience, Lin said, Jmem Technology's office in Brno showed that Taiwan and the Czech Republic would not only deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, but also demonstrate their commitment to building a reliable supply chain partnership.