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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.016 to close at NT$31.980.

Turnover totaled US$1.975 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.020 and moved between NT$31.895 and NT$32.111 before the close.