Taiwan shares open lower
03/31/2026 09:12 AM
Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 99.16 points at 32,419.0 Tuesday on turnover of NT$9.32 billion (US$288.40 million).
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