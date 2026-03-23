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Grab Holdings agree to buy foodpanda business in Taiwan

03/23/2026 05:24 PM
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CNA file photo
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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) Grab Holdings Ltd., a leading super app in Southeast Asia, said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Delivery Hero's foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan for US$600 million in cash.

In a statement, Grab said the acquisition deal is subject to regulatory approval and scheduled to be completed in the second half of this year.

The deal will help Singapore-headquartered Grab extend its reach to a ninth market, its first outside Southeast Asia, according to the company.

"Our longstanding expertise in managing complex delivery logistics for dense and high-traffic cities is well-suited for Taiwan's bustling cities," Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan said in the statement.

"Taiwan's population of approximately 23 million also has a high demand for mobile-first services, similar to the Southeast Asian consumers who Grab serves every day," Tan said. "We see a significant opportunity to grow the food and groceries delivery scene here."

Grab reiterated its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of US$700 million to US$720 million for 2026. The company said the proposed transaction is expected to contribute at least US$60 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA in 2028.

EBITDA is used as an indicator of the overall profitability of a company.

In December 2024, Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission voted to block delivery platform Uber Eats' proposed acquisition of the foodpanda business in the country on the grounds that it would restrict competition.

(By Chiang Ming-yen and Frances Huang)

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