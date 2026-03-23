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U.S. dollar closes sharply higher to top NT$32 mark on Taipei forex

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.122 to close at NT$32.092.

Turnover totaled US$2.41 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.990, and moved to a high of NT$32.196 before the close.