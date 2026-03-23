Taiwan shares close down 2.45%
03/23/2026 01:54 PM
Taipei, March 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 821.38 points, or 2.45 percent, at 32,722.50 Monday on turnover of NT$675.488 billion (US$20.858 billion).
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