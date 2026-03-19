Starlux Airlines ranks No. 5 on Airline Ratings global best list

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Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Starlux Airlines has been named the world's fifth best airline by Airline Ratings, the highest-ever placing by a Taiwanese carrier.

According to Airline Ratings, its 2026 World's Best Airline rankings considered in-flight products and passenger experience based on measurable onboard criteria rather than public opinion or voting.

The criteria included catering options, seat comfort, product values and overall service quality, it said.

In addition, Starlux Airlines also won the "World's Best In Flight Catering" award.

Starlux Airlines, which began its operations in January 2020, said the honors came as the carrier's long-term efforts in product designs and strict demand in details.

The carrier said its global network has expanded to 31 destinations by providing 37 routes. To further expanding its network, Starlux Airlines will launch direct flights on June 1 between Taoyuan and Busan, as well as the first direct route between Taichung and Busan by a Taiwanese carrier. In August, Starlux Airlines will begin direct flight services to Prague, marking its first destination in Europe.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's main gateway, placed 24th in Skytrax's World's Best Airports in 2026 list, up sharply from 43rd in 2025.

Chairman of Taoyuan International Airport Corporation Yang Wei-fuu accepts the "World's Best Airport Baggage Delivery" award from Skytrax on behalf of the airport at a ceremony in London on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corporation

Among the 10 categories in the rankings, Taoyuan Airport also won the No. 3 place in the World's Best Airport in the 20-30 million passenger category.

In addition, Taoyuan Airport won a top award for the World's Best Airport Baggage Delivery for the second consecutive year, according to Skytrax.

Other awards Taoyuan Airport has secured included the third spot in the World's Most Improved Airport, sixth place in the World's Cleanest Airport, sixth in the Best Airport Staff, seventh in the World's Best Airport Immigration Service, eight in the World's Best Airport Washrooms, ninth in Asia Best Airport, 10th in the World's Most Family Friendly Airport, and 10th in the World's Best Airport Shopping.

Speaking with CNA when he received the awards in London on Thursday, Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) said the recognition by Skytrax has allowed Taiwan to polish its name and to show its accomplishments on the international stage.