U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/08/2025 04:09 PM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.008 to close at NT$30.303.
Turnover totaled US$1.289 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.300, and moved between NT$30.250 and NT$30.325 before the close.
