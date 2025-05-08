U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.008 to close at NT$30.303.

Turnover totaled US$1.289 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.300, and moved between NT$30.250 and NT$30.325 before the close.