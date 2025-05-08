Passenger's lost NT$4 million could be Taiwan Railway's biggest cash find

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Taiwan Railway Corp. may have recovered its largest-ever amount of lost cash after a passenger left a bag containing around NT$4 million (US$132,234) on a train in Tainan on Wednesday evening.

The NT$4 million cash that was recovered for a Vietnamese passenger by the Railway Police. Photo courtesy of Railway Police Bureau, Kaohsiung Precinct

According to the company, a conductor found the black bag on a northbound local service after being alerted by staff at Tainan Station. The passenger had approached them shortly after disembarking, saying he had left his bag on the train.

"The bundles of cash were difficult to count. It could be the largest amount ever recovered," an official said.

Because of the amount involved, the bag was turned over to the railway police at Xinying Station rather than Taiwan Railway's regular lost and found service.

Xinying police station chief Cheng Chi-yi (鄭吉役) said the passenger, a Vietnamese man, reported that the bag contained a large sum of money. Officers confirmed the contents matched his description and are reviewing surveillance footage as part of an investigation.

Xinying Station Master Wu Tan-wen (吳潭文) said the man had been contacted and was expected to retrieve the bag later on Thursday.

The case is still under review by police.