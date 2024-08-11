PHOTO ESSAY/Thunderous cheers in New Taipei City Hall as Lin Yu-ting takes gold
Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) Hundreds of supporters gathered at New Taipei City Hall early Sunday morning to watch the Olympic boxing match between Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) and Poland's Julia Szeremeta in Paris.
Thunderous cheers resounded when the 28-year-old Lin defeated Julia Szeremeta, 20, by a 5-0 unanimous decision to clinch the gold in the women's 57-kilogram (featherweight) division.
Eager spectators had begun arriving at the public venue before 2 a.m. to watch a livestream of the contest that started at 3:30 a.m. (Taipei time).
Politicians from across the political spectrum in Taiwan, including ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) and opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷), also attended the local government-organized event.
The lobby on the first floor of the city hall became jam-packed with fans, many of whom carried national flags and other cheering props.
During the bout, every time Lin struck her opponent or effectively evaded Szeremeta's attacks, the crowd burst into thunderous applause and cheers.
When the Taiwanese boxer finally secured her victory, the mood in the hall was ecstatic.
At the event, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), a KMT heavyweight, congratulated Lin's mother -- who had been moved to tears of joy -- for her daughter's achievement of winning Taiwan's first-ever Olympic boxing gold medal.
Shortly afterwards, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) also congratulated Lin's mother by telephone on her daughter's achievement
Lai told Lin's mother: "Your daughter is really amazing, everyone is proud of Yu-ting's performance."
In addition, Lai, who doubles as the DPP's chairman, thanked Hou for organizing the "meaningful" event, which he said "let people unite together."
