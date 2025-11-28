Consumers' Foundation warns of plasticizers in human, pet products

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Consumers' Foundation on Friday warned of plasticizer residue and unclear labeling in everyday products for both humans and pets, following the release of its latest inspection report.

The independent, non-profit organization urged consumers to avoid PVC items that come into direct contact with the skin because their manufacturing relies heavily on plasticizers.

It also advised against PVC pet toys and accessories, noting that pets often chew on such products and that animal studies indicate potential health risks from plasticizer exposure.

According to the report released Friday, the foundation tested 21 items -- 10 for human use and 11 for pets -- purchased randomly from stores and online retailers.

It found that three human products and five pet products contained one or more phthalate plasticizers, which can disrupt the hormonal system, the foundation said.

Phthalates are the most used plasticizers due to their low cost and chemical properties, according to the foundation.

Specifically, the foundation reported that DEHP, a type of phthalate, was detected in all eight plasticizer-positive samples.

DEHP is classified by the World Health Organization as a potential carcinogen with prolonged exposure.

The report also found widespread labeling violations, with only one human product and four pet products meeting Taiwan's labeling requirements.

The remaining items lacked key information such as product name, place of origin, manufacturing date, main materials, or manufacturer or importer details, the foundation said.

The 2025 report follows earlier inspections by the foundation, including a 2021 review of plasticizers in pet toys, and a 2024 check of children's products, both of which uncovered excessive plasticizer levels.