Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

CWA lifts sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha

07/19/2025 08:27 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
The strong winds blow household items off the stack in the backyard in Taitung on Saturday. Photo courtesy of a local resident CNA photo July 19, 2025.
The strong winds blow household items off the stack in the backyard in Taitung on Saturday. Photo courtesy of a local resident CNA photo July 19, 2025.

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) lifted its sea warning for Tropical Storm Wipha at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, as the weather system moved away from Taiwan.

As of 5 p.m., the eye of the storm was located 290 kilometers west-southwest of Cape Eluanbi in southern Taiwan, moving west-northwest at a speed of 22-25 kph, according to CWA data.

Wipha was carrying maximum sustained winds of 108 kph near its center, with gusts of up to 137 kph, the CWA indicated.

On its current trajectory, the storm poses little or no threat in the Taiwan Strait or Bashi Channel, therefore, the sea warning has been lifted, according to the CWA.

However, Wipha has been categorized as a severe tropical storm that is still strengthening and expanding, the CWA said.

CWA forecaster Lin Ping-yu (林秉煜) warned of strong winds, powerful waves and continued rain across Taiwan on Saturday.

Specifically, the CWA issued torrential rain warnings for Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung counties, and extremely heavy rain advisories for Kaohsiung, plus Nantou and Yilan counties .

Additionally, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Taichung are under heavy rain alerts.

As of 5:10 p.m., Taitung, Hualien and Pingtung had each recorded over 400 millimeters of rainfall, while Yilan had recorded 264 mm.

Lin said heavy rains could be expected to continue in Hualien and Taitung on Sunday.

Extremely heavy rains are likely to continue on the Hengchun Peninsula, in Hualien, Taitung and the mountainous areas of southern Taiwan into Sunday, while other areas can expect the heavy rain into Monday, he said.

While Wipha is moving away from Taiwan, one or more tropical systems may develop due to the effects of seasonal low pressure winds, Lin said.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and James Lo)

Enditem/pc

Related News
Tropical Storm Wipha dumps heavy rain on TaiwanTropical Storm Wipha disrupts transportation in Taiwan
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    31