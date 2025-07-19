Tropical Storm Wipha disrupts transportation in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Tropical Storm Wipha disrupted transportation across Taiwan on Saturday, forcing the cancellation of more than 100 ferry sailings and several domestic flights, according to the Transport Ministry.

The ministry said 114 ferry services on 14 routes were suspended due to rough seas and strong winds brought by the storm's outer bands.

Ferry service was canceled on routes such as Donggang-Xiaoliuqiu in the south, Keelung-Matsu in the north, Green Island and Orchid Island in the southeast, and Kinmen and China's Fujian Province.

Air travel was also impacted, with eight domestic flights canceled by 10 a.m. Saturday, though all international and cross-strait flights remained on schedule, the ministry said.

As of 11 a.m., Wipha was located 210 kilometers southwest of Cape Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at 27 km per hour.

The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 101 kph and gusts reaching 126 kph, with a 150-km radius of strong winds, CWA data showed.