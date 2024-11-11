Dead body discovered in abandoned Taichung amusement park

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Nov. 11 (CNA) A group of four men exploring an abandoned Taichung amusement park early Monday discovered a female corpse, an autopsy on which is still being processed, local police said.

The Taichung Police Department's Fifth Precinct said it received a report at 2 a.m. Monday about the discovery of a dead body inside an abandoned building in the city's Beitun District.

A preliminary investigation found that four men who had met up that night to explore an abandoned amusement park had discovered the body, belonging to a 42-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林), inside the park's old employee dormitory.

Forensic experts who were called to the site found no signs of external force on the body and ruled out murder. A formal autopsy, conducted alongside local prosecutors, will be done to determine the cause of death, police said.

The Chinese-language news site ETtoday identified the amusement park as Katoris World (卡多里遊樂園), which opened in 1983 and closed abruptly in 1994.

The park has since become the subject of numerous urban legends and was used as a filming location for the 2017 Taiwanese horror film "The Tag-Along 2" (紅衣小女孩2), according to the ETtoday report.

The deceased woman was quickly identified because her ID was found at the scene, the site reported.