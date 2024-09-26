To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) A range of "rainbow sightseeing bus tours" will be launched in Taipei in October as part of Pride month celebrations, the city's Department of Information and Tourism said Thursday.

The rainbow bus tours, part of a series of October Pride month events themed "2024 Color Taipei," will feature drag queens as tour guides, tourism officials said at a press conference.

The bus tours will be offered on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 5-25, on three routes -- Cultural, Music, and Film -- according to the officials.

On the Cultural tour route, the history of Taiwan's LGBTQ+ rights movement will be highlighted, and it will include stops at landmarks such as Ximen Red House and the Rainbow Iron Gate of 228 Peace Park, the officials said.

The Music tour will take passengers on a scenic ride through Taipei, with the bus playing pride music by Taiwanese pop stars A-Mei (張惠妹), Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) and Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒). The stops will include Ximen Red House and Taipei Xia-Hai City God Temple, according to the officials.

Passengers on the Movie tour, meanwhile, will be able to visit the film locations of Taiwanese LGBTQ+ themed movies such as "Crystal Boys," "Eternal Summer" and "Blue Gate Crossing," the officials said.

The Cultural bus tour will cost NT$600 (US$18.82), the Music tour NT$520, and the Film tour NT$680, with tickets available via Klook, according to the department.

The celebrity tour guides on the buses will include drag queens Nine² Boo², Ellery, and Queen, as well as Quarterback vocalist Ashan, and P!sco guitarist Rachel, the city's tourism officials said.

At the press conference, Queen said he had served three times before as a guide on Taipei's rainbow sightseeing bus tours, and it was joy each time.

He thanked the Taipei government for its vocal support of pride, and the Taiwanese people for their respect and kindness.

Shiue Chiu-huo (薛秋火), deputy commissioner of the city's information and tourism department, said at the press conference that the Taipei government has long been committed to making Taipei the most friendly and equitable city in Asia, by continuously promoting gender equality and inclusive policies.

The department will continue to work hard to make pride tourism a signature brand of Taipei, giving domestic and international visitors a chance to experience the city's friendliness, inclusivity, and diverse charm, he said.