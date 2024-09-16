1 dead, 5 injured in Hsinchu after car strikes pedestrians, motorcyclists

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) One person was killed and five others, including three children, injured in Hsinchu City on Monday after a Mercedes sedan driving on the wrong side of the road struck pedestrians and two motorcycles, local authorities said.

The Hsinchu City Fire Bureau said it received a report at 4:25 p.m. Monday about a car accident in front of Hulin Junior High School in the city's Xiangshan District.

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics found a woman aged around 70 who had died in the accident, as well as five people who had been injured and were taken to area hospitals.

Among those injured were an 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy, a first responder told CNA.

Local authorities said the accident is believed to have happened when a Mercedes sedan driving on the wrong side of the road struck pedestrians crossing the street and two motorcycles.

Police said one of the two people traveling in the vehicle had taken a breathalyzer test, which came back negative, while the other fled the scene and has yet to be captured.

Police added they had recovered a prop gun from inside the car and would conduct tests to determine whether the driver was under the influence of drugs. The exact details of the crash are still being investigated.