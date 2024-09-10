Taiwan installs EV fast-charging stations at all freeway service areas

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) Taiwan's Freeway Bureau announced on Tuesday the completion and operation of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) across all freeway service areas.

This includes 23 fast-charging stations, 85 charging piles, and 154 EV parking spaces overall in the 15 service areas and the Eastern Caotun Rest Area.

In a press release, the bureau said that the nationwide charging network was established in response to the rapid growth of EVs and the subsequent demand for charging infrastructure. The facilities were completed in three phases over several years.

The 23 fast-charging stations, with a total power capacity of over 27 megawatts (MW), are located along highways No. 1, 3, 5, and 6, covering the northern, central, southern and eastern parts of Taiwan.

The bureau said all stations are equipped with fast-charging piles with a capacity of 200kW or higher, with 70 percent offering 350-360kW, enabling quick charging during short rest stops.

Drivers can check real-time charging pile availability via the Freeway Bureau's 1968 app to make the process more seamless and convenient.