Wind farm site supervisor released on bail for CO2 leak incident

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The supervisor of an onshore wind farm construction site in Changhua County has been released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,260) following the death of a worker on Monday due to a CO2 leak incident, according to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office.

According to a statement issued by the office on Thursday, the supervisor, surnamed Chen (陳), was interrogated on Wednesday over allegations of negligent homicide and violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and subsequently released on bail.

The measure was taken after Changhua prosecutor Chu Chien-fu (朱健福) led a task force from Lukang Precinct and forensic investigators in inspecting the scene earlier the same day.

The incident occurred on Aug. 20 at the Hai Long construction site for an offshore wind farm, resulting in one death, with two workers still in critical condition, and 14 others injured.

The deceased was identified as a 19-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡). He had no heartbeat when found on-site but was resuscitated after being rushed to Tungs' Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital in Wuqi District.

The young man remained in intensive care with the lowest possible score on the Glasgow Coma Scale, indicating no eye opening, verbal response, or motor response and an extremely high mortality rate, before dying as a result of his injuries on Monday evening.

The two other individuals found without vital signs were identified as a 58-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉) and a 38-year-old man surnamed Lai (賴). Both remain in intensive care, also with a coma scale of three.

Lai's family has agreed his organs can be donated in the event of his death, according to the press statement.

The other 14 workers who were injured have been discharged from the hospital.

The exact cause of the gas leak has not yet been determined by prosecutors. However, the site's main contractor, Teco Electric & Machinery Co., suggested that improper operations and the installation of high-pressure cylinders by on-site staff might have led to the incident.