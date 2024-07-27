Typhoon Gaemi causes 10 deaths, 895 injuries in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Typhoon Gaemi has so far left 10 people dead, two missing and 895 others injured in Taiwan, the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) said on Saturday.

The newly reported deaths included a 50-year-old man who died in a car accident in Yunlin County and a 63-year-old man found in a drainage ditch near a pump station in Chiayi County, it said.

According to the CEOC, 18 new injuries were reported, bringing the total to 895.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,758 cases of typhoon damage have been reported, with 1,454 still being processed, the CEOC said.

Fallen trees were the most common issue, particularly in Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan. Infrastructure damage was also significant in Kaohsiung and Tainan, officials said.

As of 9 p.m., 48 shelters in 10 areas are housing 866 people, officials added.

Furthermore, power outages affected 871,741 households, with 5,376 still without power, the CEOC said.

Officials also reported 10 maritime rescue operations. The latest involved the Palau-flagged cargo ship "MAI LA LUN," on which an Indonesian crew member with diabetes experienced blood sugar issues.

Assistance was provided to the patient, who was taken to the hospital.

As Gaemi receded, Taitung County was still experiencing heavy rain. Hualien, southern Taiwan, and the outlying Orchid and Green islands could also experience localized heavy rain, the CEOC said.

The most disaster-prone areas were the mountainous regions in Hualien, Taitung, Chiayi, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, it added.