Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall near Yilan's Nan'au

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) The eye of Typhoon Gaemi made landfall near Nan'ao Township in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan, at 00:00 Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The storm was located approximately 40 kilometers south of Yilan at 00:00 Thursday, moving westward to northwest at 12 kilometers per hour (kph). It had maximum sustained winds of up to 184 kph, with gusts reaching up to 227 kph, according to CWA data.

The agency said that Typhoon Gaemi's storm circle still envelops Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, with winds and rain intensifying continuously.

The storm poses a threat to Taiwan proper as well as the Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu islands, the CWA added.